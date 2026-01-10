News Archives
Azruddin Mohamed charged with multiple traffic offences, granted $65,000 bail
Azruddin Mohamed
Azruddin Mohamed

AZRUDDIN Mohamed, a 38-year-old businessman of Lot 19 Public Road, Houston, East Bank Demerara, appeared before the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Friday, January 9, 2026, where he was charged with multiple traffic-related offences.

Mohamed, who is the son of embattled businessman Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and has previously been the subject of public attention in relation to other legal controversies involving his family, was charged in relation to a vehicle he was operating on November 14, 2025.

According to the charges laid, Mohamed was accused of driving a motor vehicle with prohibited tinted glass, an obscured identification mark, an unlicensed motor vehicle and an uninsured motor vehicle.

Court records indicate that the matter had been called on several previous occasions. As a result of Mohamed’s non-appearance, Magistrate T. Hardy had ordered that a summons be issued for him to appear in court on January 9, 2026.

When the matter was called on Friday, the charges were read to Mohamed and he pleaded not guilty to all four offences.

Bail was granted in the total sum of $65,000, broken down as follows: $5,000 for prohibited tinted glass; $40,000 for having an obscured identification mark; $10,000 for driving an unlicensed motor vehicle and $10,000 for driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

The case has been adjourned to January 30, 2026, when it is expected to be called again for further proceedings.

Traffic offences such as those alleged against Mohamed fall under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which requires that vehicles be properly registered, insured, and identifiable, and that they comply with regulations governing visibility and safety standards.

The police have in recent months indicated that enforcement of these requirements has been intensified as part of broader efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

 

