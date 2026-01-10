ERC launches investigation after alleged racist rant by Nazar Mohamed

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has launched an investigation into the alleged racist rant by US-indicted businessman Nazar Mohamed, following the circulation of a recording on social media.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 9, 2026, the ERC said its Media Monitoring Unit (MMU) identified the video on January 8, 2026, and recorded the statements as part of its ongoing monitoring of public discourse.

According to the commission, the remarks captured in the video are considered concerning and fall within the scope of its constitutional mandate, which includes addressing statements or conduct that promote ethnic hostility, prejudice, or discrimination.

The ERC said that, in keeping with its established procedures and the principles of due process and fairness, the matter has been referred to its Investigative Unit and is currently under review.

The commission indicated that the public will be updated as the investigation progresses.

The Ethnic Relations Commission reiterated its commitment to promoting harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in Guyana.

The elder Mohamed had found himself facing questions of racial bias after a recording surfaced in which a voice suspected to be that of the elder Mohamed was heard hurling racist insults at a man believed to be a former employee from the African continent.

“Ya need to go and wuk wid ya mattie blackman, because all black man is the same thing, whether you come from Africa, whether you come from England… Caribbean, wherever,” the voice, believed to be Mohamed was heard shouting in a dismissive and disparaging tone.

While hurling expletives, the dominant voice in the video fell just short of calling the man, believed to be an employee, ungrateful.

“You just keep calling them man and telling them about money… you nah think about whah I do for you!

“Don’t tell me nothing! I don’t want to hear nothing! You listen to me!” the voice believed to be Nazar Mohamed shouted as the meek-sounding employee made a futile attempt to clarify his side of the story.

“People does be too good to ayo dese! Das wah the rest of them do to me whah come from Africa!” the voice believed to be Mohamed was also heard saying.