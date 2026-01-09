Orealla, Siparuta to use LCDS funds to build new dining hall

THE communities of Orealla and Siparuta are set to benefit from a new, modern dining hall, with construction expected to commence within the coming week.

The facility, which will be built in Orealla is intended to provide a central space for the sale of meals and other food items, gatherings and community activities, thereby enhancing social interaction and improving the overall quality of life for residents of both areas.

Once completed, the dining hall, which is being funded by money received through the LCDS, will serve as an important hub for community engagement, supporting local events and initiatives while offering a safe and comfortable environment for residents.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and public facilities in hinterland communities, ensuring that residents of Orealla and Siparuta have access to improved amenities that meet their social and cultural needs.

Meanwhile, Toshao Laurence Vandenburgh told this publication that the building is being constructed to cater for five different sections, which could be rented to persons who are desirous of selling snacks, food and ice cream.

He noted that the building will be a massive upgrade from the one they currently have. He described that structure as a “makeshift” area.

He explained that the top of the new building will have a seating area to accommodate large gathering such as Heritage Day celebrations.

The toshao subsequently said that the dining hall will be built using LCDS funds.

He said that the building will be a huge upgrade for the village and will serve as a place for visitors to buy food and have dinner and lunch.

Meanwhile, he said that tourism in the area has seen a major increase this year. “The influx of tourists has risen especially with the opening of the Kwakwani trail. We had a safari last year and it brought in a lot of tourists. Then we had a regatta and we saw a lot of persons attending that. We had that for the first time in fifteen years; we’ve had a lot of persons coming into the village.”

Furthermore, he stated that residents are extremely excited and after the completion of this project, they will be exploring the creation of a market area as agriculture continues to expand.