Jags Aviation announces reduced airfares for hinterland regions
55f48487-789e-4221-b7f2-8c89152177ad

Effective February 1, BK Jags Aviation will introduce reduced airfares for flights serving Regions Eight and Nine, in response to a charge made by President Dr Irfaan Ali to lower the cost of travel to Guyana’s hinterland communities.

The announcement follows the commissioning of two multi-million-dollar airstrips at Aishalton in Region Nine on Thursday and Paramakatoi in Region Eight on Monday, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic activity in the interior.

President Ali had called for more affordable and reliable air transport to support residents, businesses and public services in remote areas.

The new fare reductions are expected to ease travel for hinterland residents while complementing the government’s ongoing investments in aviation infrastructure.

The government, Dr Ali had said, will be looking closely at the local aviation sector and operators to adjust fares accordingly, ensuring that residents benefit.

“We will not just sit by and not allow the benefit of these cost savings to be transferred to the people” he said, stressing that the enhanced infrastructure does not simply mean reliable air connectivity and more planes, but also improved access to services and goods.

Mr Brian Tiwari, Executive Chairman of the BK Group of Companies, has endorsed President Ali’s call for lower airline prices to the hinterland, describing the move as long overdue.

Jags Aviation has already reduced the cost of flights to hinterland regions and has instructed the company’s Managing Director, Ms Gail Tiwari, Manager Colonel Miguel Benjamin, and Chief Pilot Mr Carl Rodney to explore further measures to reduce fares.

Mr Tiwari said the initiative seeks to address longstanding challenges faced by interior residents and improve access to essential services.

