SGCC pledges to build economies by continuously supporting Guyanese, Surinamese entrepreneurs

CHAMPIONED by key government figures from Suriname and Guyana, the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) was formed with the aim of only strengthening economic ties between both nations, but to set a new standard for regional cooperation.

Initiated by Suriname Ambassador to Guyana Liselle Blankendal and Guyana’s Dr. Vishnu Doerga, the SGCC is described as a beacon of trade facilitation and economic partnership between the two neighbours.

The Chamber serves as a bridge that connects businesses, governments, and communities across both countries and the Caribbean.

Speaking on its impact, the Chairman of the SGCC, Dr. Doerga, said that the organisation has run more than a dozen trade missions between the countries, taking Guyanese businesses to the Suriname Energy Conference, and Suriname Building Expo, and similarly, bringing Suriname businesses here for our conferences and building expo.

He highlighted that the biggest way they have moved efforts along is through its viral International Business Conferences, one of which was held last October in Guyana. The next conference will be held in Suriname this October.

The goal here, he explained, is to highlight the opportunities that exist in Guyana and Suriname, as well as to bring investors (local and foreign) and ensure they connect with each other, along with key decision makers from both the government and the private sector.

According to Dr. Doerga, hosting the third International Business Conference was one of the key highlights of 2025 for the SCGG.

“I think a key highlight would have been hosting the third International Business Conference with many international investors here and the companies that would have been able to get set up in Guyana and in Suriname,” he said, adding:

“I think that those are of course really good. That’s why the chamber was set up in the first place. I think the hosting of the Business Conference really helps because it brings people together and it helps them build those relationships that are necessary with the level of trust that is necessary as well to increase the business between both countries,” the Chairman said.

Speaking on membership, Dr. Doerga stated that the SCGG has approximately 100 members, split between Guyana and Suriname.

The Chamber offers a membership support programme to their members, where the secretariat in both countries evaluates what members’ need.

From a gender perspective, Dr. Doerga said the SGCC helps all businesses, run by male or female entrepreneurs, equally.

“Many of the women entrepreneurs that want to know, for example, investment opportunities in Suriname, they’re able to get that information from the chamber, and again, if you think about it, all organizations have males and females in those organizations. So, our job is to help them with whatever support we can provide,” he affirmed.

Looking forward, the Chairman said the SGCC will continue to host its quarterly events that are focused on specific areas, such as banking, transportation and logistics, artificial intelligence, marketing, and ICT.

“So, every quarter we have a different event that allows for members and non-members to attend, learn, and also network. Besides that, I think last year for the first time we had a blood drive in collaboration with the Suriname Embassy here in Guyana, and we were able to raise more than 30 blood donations; and I think that’s something that we will do again this year in June, together with the embassy as well,” he said.

Continuing, he said cultural events is also an area that will continue to be expanded on. He mentioned the work being done to celebrate bilateral relations between Suriname and Guyana over the last two years by hosting events around the Independence of Suriname.

In November last year, Suriname celebrated its 50th Independence anniversary, which also marked 50 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Noting the massive oil and gas development taking place in both Guyana and Suriname, Dr. Doerga said that having two countries side by side with this level of development is a “fantastic opportunity for both economies to develop.”