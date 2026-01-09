Trail Masters introduces educational, nature-based tour for children

FOCUSED on offering nature-based travel, education, health, history, and cultural appreciation, Trail Masters Adventure Tours, specialises in guided adventures, primarily rustic hiking experiences that highlight Guyana’s rich biodiversity, rivers, forests, savannahs, culture, and history.

Recently, it was announced that the company will be offering a new tour, the Botani’Kids Tour, which was created from a growing need to reconnect children with nature in a fun, hands-on and educational way, especially during school breaks.

At its core is the promotion of conservation, community involvement, and responsible tourism.

Sharing information on this, its Manager, Klaus Christopher Chin, said Trail Masters’ tours are designed to be engaging, educational, and memorable for both locals and visitors of all ages.

Speaking specifically about the Botani’Kids Tour, Chin said children on the coastlands often have limited opportunities to truly experience and appreciate Guyana’s biodiversity. It is because of this that the company created access for them.

“With many children spending increased time indoors and on screens, we wanted to offer a safe outdoor experience where they can learn about plants, wildlife, and the environment while exploring and having fun. This initiative also stems from our passion for conservation and our belief that environmental awareness should begin at a young age. School breaks provide the perfect opportunity to keep young minds engaged, curious, and learning,” Chin remarked.

The Botani’Kids Tour will be hosted at the Botanical Gardens in Georgetown, introducing kids to plants, trees, insects, and basic wildlife concepts through guided walks, storytelling, interactive learning, and simple hands-on activities.

According to Chin, the tour encourages curiosity, respect for nature, and environmental responsibility, and particularly discouraging littering, while still feeling like an adventure instead of a classroom lesson.

He said the tour teaches children to appreciate nature and understand the value of its resources. The tour is primarily designed for children between the ages of five and 13 years, however, it is not limited, as younger children who can understand the activities or even older teenagers are welcome to attend.

“Parents and guardians are absolutely allowed to attend, and we strongly encourage parental involvement at no additional cost. This creates a shared learning experience and helps reinforce environmental lessons at home,” Chin said.

In addition to plant identification and nature walks, some of the activities include nature-based games, creative learning exercises, basic conservation talks such as the Cage Talk at the National Zoo, observation challenges including scavenger hunts, storytelling sessions, and hands-on activities like archery, grounding exercises, and tree hugging.

All activities are age-appropriate and carefully designed to keep children actively engaged while learning.

The Botani’Kids Tour is listed at GY$5,000 per child and runs from 09:30hrs. to 15:00hrs. and is inclusive of a one-hour lunch break. The duration, he said, is thoughtfully planned to maintain engagement without overwhelming participants, ensuring a healthy balance of learning, play, and rest.

The tour is facilitated by experienced professionals with backgrounds in eco-tourism, environmental education, wildlife awareness, and child-friendly guiding.

Facilitators include licensed tour guides, conservation advocates, and individuals experienced in working with children in outdoor and educational settings, including a biologist from the Protected Areas Commission, who conducts the Cage Talk; Chris and Helen from Trail Masters Adventure Tours, and Andrew, the Manager of the Botanical Gardens which falls under the Protected Areas Commission, who assists with the scavenger hunt and garden features, along with Duelle from the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, who conducts wildlife talks on open and closed seasons, and the importance of wildlife through interactive board games.

Story reading and creative activities are led by author, Chevon Lim, while archery is facilitated by professionals from Pro-Archers.

“The tour is overseen by licensed tour operators and guides, including myself and Helen, who has extensive experience working with children in the hinterlands of Guyana and is herself a testament to the impact of early wildlife education,” Chin shared.

He noted that Trail Masters’ goal is for children to leave feeling inspired, confident, and excited about nature, while parents feel reassured that their children are learning in a safe, structured, and meaningful environment.

At the end of the tour, each child receives a Junior Wildlife Ranger button to motivate them to continue practicing what they have learned. The tour can also be customised for groups such as schools, churches, and clubs.