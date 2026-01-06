News Archives
Foreign Affairs PS testifies first as Mohameds’ extradition hearing begins
The extradition committal hearing for businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, officially got underway on Tuesday, with the prosecution calling its first witness as proceedings moved forward in the Magistrate’s Court.

The hearing opened with testimony from Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who was called by the prosecution to lead its case.

The commencement of witness testimony follows Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman’s firm rejection of the defence’s attempt to halt the extradition proceedings. From the bench, the Magistrate made it clear that no stay had been granted, directing the prosecution to proceed.

The ruling came despite what Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, described as an effort by their lawyers to delay the extradition proceedings through frivolous litigation.

It also followed Monday’s refusal by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh of an application seeking to stay the extradition proceedings for the Mohameds.

 

