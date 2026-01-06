News Archives
“Call your first witness” — Magistrate shuts down Mohameds’ bid to halt extradition
Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin, accompanied by their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Damien DaSilva at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Tuesday flatly rejected an application by Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, to halt their extradition proceedings, declaring from the bench, “There is no stay granted in this matter. Prosecutor, call your first witness.”

The ruling came despite the defence having filed an appeal to the Full Court challenging Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh’s earlier refusal to grant a stay of the proceedings.

A Notice of Appeal had been served on Magistrate Latchman on Tuesday, with the defence arguing that the extradition process should be paused while constitutional issues raised in their motion are considered by the High Court.

However, the Magistrate made it clear that no stay had been granted by any court and proceeded to allow the extradition committal proceedings to move forward as scheduled.

The ruling came despite what Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, described as an effort by their lawyers to delay the extradition proceedings through frivolous litigation.
It also followed Monday’s refusal by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh of an application seeking to stay the extradition proceedings for the Mohameds

