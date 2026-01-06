Guyana, US reaffirm commitment to regional security, democracy, freedom

–President emphasises support for every effort to combat transnational crime

–Rubio praises President Ali for his leadership in regional security

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday reaffirmed the deepening security partnership between Guyana and the United States, as both leaders committed to enhanced cooperation to counter transnational crime, protect regional stability, and safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of State and attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Secretary Rubio spoke with President Ali to discuss strengthening bilateral security cooperation, commending the Guyanese Head of State for his leadership as a regional security partner and for Guyana’s expanding role in promoting stability across the Western Hemisphere.

“The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening security cooperation with Guyana to address shared challenges, including illicit narcotics and firearms trafficking, which threaten regional stability and economic resilience. Both leaders underscored the importance of continued collaboration to disrupt foreign terrorist organisations and transnational criminal networks while strengthening law enforcement capabilities and border security,” the US statement read.

In a parallel statement issued by Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and attributed to Foreign Secretary Robert M. Persaud, President Ali and Secretary Rubio also discussed recent developments in Venezuela and broader issues affecting the Western Hemisphere.

President Ali commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio in reaffirming a shared commitment to freedom, democracy, and regional security, while reiterating Guyana’s steadfast commitment to working closely with the United States as a strategic and important security ally.

“President Ali reiterated Guyana’s steadfast commitment to working with the United States – the region’s strategic and important security ally. The President re-emphasised Guyana’s support for every effort to combat transnational crime, including drugs and gold smuggling, and narco-terrorism.

“The President also reiterated Guyana’s respect for the rule of law, free and fair elections, upholding of democratic norms and the furtherance of peace and prosperity for all the people of the region. President Ali welcomed Secretary Rubio’s reaffirmation of the US continued support for and partnership with Guyana in defence of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

Both leaders committed to maintaining close engagement on the issues discussed, as well as other areas of mutual interest, signalling continued momentum in Guyana–US relations anchored in security cooperation, democratic governance, and regional stability.

Over the weekend, Guyana’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces had reaffirmed that the country’s top priority continues to be the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

He made these comments while disclosing that the regional developments are being monitored following the major military operation executed by the United States of America (USA) to successfully capture Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The Foreign Secretary of Guyana, Robert Persaud corresponded President Ali’s statement via the social media platform, X.

Here is the post in full: “President Irfaan Ali: ‘We have been monitoring the situation #Venezuela all morning. The priority is the safety and security of our Country. The Defence Board, the leadership of the GDF and our security forces are fully mobilised in accordance with our security plans. We have spoken to the SG (Secretary General) of CARICOM and as more information becomes available, we will further update the population.”

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, President Ali said the Government of Guyana continues to closely monitor developments and underscored that stability, respect for the rule of law and a democratic transition are critical to the future of Venezuela and the wider Americas.

President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s support for efforts that uphold democratic norms and preserve the region as a Zone of Peace, while welcoming the leadership of the United States in reaffirming shared commitments to freedom, democracy and regional security.

He added that Guyana looks forward to constructive engagement in Venezuela’s next chapter in the interest of all Venezuelans.

On Monday, Maduro, 63 and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty in New York federal court to four criminal counts that include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.