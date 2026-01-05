Revenue survey reveals Christmas Village vendors garnered some $182M

-Tourism Ministry says results indicate event was a viable, impactful platform for MSMEs

A POST-EVENT revenue survey conducted among vendors participating in the One Guyana Christmas Village has revealed significant revenue performance throughout the holiday season, underscoring the initiative’s role in expanding market access and income-earning opportunities for small businesses.

According the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the survey assessed the revenue performance of 100 vendors who operated at the Christmas Village over a 25-day period. Using a sample size of 41 vendors, self-reported daily earnings were analysed to determine average performance levels and revenue ranges.

The findings indicate that vendors earning at the lower end of the scale, approximately GY$55,000 daily, generated aggregate revenues of GY$1.37 million over the vending period.

Meanwhile, vendors reporting average daily earnings of GY$250,000 recorded aggregate revenues of GY$6.25 million over the same timeframe. Collectively, vendor revenues are estimated to have exceeded GY$182 million over the duration of the event, the ministry said adding that overall, the results point to consistently strong sales across the majority of vendors, reflecting notable consumer engagement and sustained economic activity during the holiday season.

Further, the data highlights the Christmas Village as a viable and impactful platform for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), including artisans, food vendors, and creative entrepreneurs.

The ministry said it has noted that the positive outcomes align directly with the Government of Guyana’s broader agenda of fostering inclusive economic growth by creating structured marketplaces, expanding access to new consumers, and supporting small business development.

“Initiatives such as the Christmas Village are designed to reduce barriers to entry, stimulate entrepreneurship, and provide tangible income opportunities, particularly during peak commercial periods.

“While the survey provides a clear picture of vendor performance, the Ministry emphasises that the findings are based on a representative sample and will be used to inform future planning, targeted vendor support initiatives, and continuous improvements to the Christmas Village experience,” the ministry said.

It added that further analysis will guide enhancements in vendor placement, marketing support, and operational logistics to ensure even greater participation, profitability, and sustainability in future editions of the event.

According to the ministry, it remains committed to working closely with stakeholders to deliver initiatives that stimulate local enterprise, drive economic growth and create sustainable platforms where local businesses of all sizes can thrive.