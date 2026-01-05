‘Focus, drive, motivation are necessary’

-Education Minister says as new school term begins

A NEW school term begins today, and Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, has urged students to remain focused, especially those scheduled to sit key examinations in the coming months.

Taking time out of her busy schedule to welcome parents, teachers and, more importantly, learners back to the classroom, the minister said that this new term is a significant and critical one for learners in Grades Six and Grade 11 (Form Five), who will be sitting the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination respectively.

She emphasised that focus is necessary, along with drive and motivation to ensure that they put in the effort in this final lap. As she encouraged learners to put their best foot forward and to work hard, she urged them to keep focused and to put in 100 per cent effort to get to the finish line.

Minister Parag said, “I want to say to you that education is the key to success, and therefore, I encourage you to show up every day at school, put in the work as your teachers are teaching you in class. You have two more terms to make it through whichever grade you’re in, and then you’ll move on to the next grade.”

To other children in their first year of nursery school, the minster extended best wishes to them, noting that they will build friendships and learn so much more while having fun in their school environments.

Not forgetting our teachers, the education minister encouraged them to head out with all the zest and zeal that they can for the new term ahead. She reminded them that they are the shapers of the great minds of our children- the future leaders and changemakers of our country.

“You are so important to the fabric of education, and therefore, I encourage you to come out in your numbers, to teach with that same zest that you will place into any other self-development and ensure that our students will shine,” Minister Parag remarked.

Speaking directly to parents, the minister shared that like many, she too will be preparing for the new school term.

Whether doing bag checks to ensure that all the necessary textbooks and exercise books are papered, and all other school tools are in their children’s bags, or waking extra early to ensure children have a solid breakfast, and nutritious snack and lunch in their bags as well, the minister applauded parents for making an effort to ensure their children are taken care of and prepared for the new school term.

“You’re like every other parent who are heading out there, but you’re making that sacrifice to ensure that your child gets a great education, and that your child will be able to do much better than perhaps you did,” the minister related.

Just a week ago, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had underscored that in the government, they embarked on one of the largest investments in the education sector; investments not only in buildings, but in the quality of teachers, in access to textbooks, in equitable access to each area of specialty in the education system and to the modernisation of education systems through the Guyana Digital School which serves the entire Caribbean.

Looking forward, the plan is to push extensively for universal education across the board, ensuring that access is gained and no one is limited in their pursuit to knowledge.