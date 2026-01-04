Mohameds not above the law – AG says

— tears into ‘victim’ claims as father and son duo faces US sanctions

ATTORNEY GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, has dismissed claims by fugitive offender Azruddin Mohamed that he is the victim of political persecution, asserting instead that Mohamed’s current legal and financial difficulties are the direct consequences of United States sanctions and an active extradition request for serious international financial crimes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Attorney General’s Chambers said Mohamed continues to present himself as an “alleged victim” while refusing to acknowledge that his predicament flows from sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and criminal indictments returned by a grand jury in Southern Florida.

“Fugitive Offender Azruddin Mohamed, in his latest response to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), continues his incredible portrayal as an alleged victim of political persecution rather than accept that his current state of affairs are consequences of sanctions imposed upon him, his father and their business,” the release stated.

The Attorney General noted that the OFAC sanctions, which were imposed in June 2024, prohibit the Mohameds and their commercial entities from engaging in financial transactions and expose any individual or institution dealing with them to severe penalties.

These sanctions, the statement emphasised, apply not only to US citizens and businesses but also to non-US entities that continue to transact with sanctioned persons.

Despite this, the Attorney General said Mohamed appears to expect that his businesses should continue to operate as if nothing has changed.

“He expects himself and his commercial enterprises to operate as if ‘it is business as usual’ — a clear indication that this individual is either living in a bubble or is simply incapable of appreciating reality,” the release said.

According to the Attorney General, Mohamed was indicted before a US grand jury on October 2, 2025, well after the sanctions took effect, further underscoring that his legal troubles are rooted in international law enforcement action rather than any domestic political agenda.

The statement also addressed Mohamed’s public criticism of local banks and insurance companies that have severed ties with him and his businesses. The Attorney General defended these institutions, pointing out that their actions were consistent with internationally accepted compliance standards.

“When the commercial banks and insurance companies took the internationally recommended decision to sever relations with Azruddin Mohamed, his businesses and those associated with him… he blames the Government,” the release said, adding that these institutions have a duty to protect themselves from “irreparable injury” and reputational damage on the international stage.

The Attorney General further rejected allegations of harassment by the Guyana Police Force, stating that the police are simply enforcing laws that apply to every citizen.

“The Guyana Police Force has a statutory duty to ensure compliance with the Laws of Guyana for the public good and for public order in the country. These include the law governing motor vehicles used on our public roadways. Every citizen is expected to comply with these laws or face the legal consequences. These include legal requirements regarding insurance for vehicles, licensing and fitness requirements.

“When the Guyana Police Force enforces these legal provisions against the Mohameds, it attracts the usual mantra of persecution and victimisation. This plea is not available to the ordinary citizen but only to the entitled Mohameds. They seem to have persuaded themselves that these laws must not apply to them and any attempt to do so, is met with the allegation of victimisation,” the statement said.

In a pointed rebuke, the release said such claims are not available to ordinary citizens and reflect a belief by the Mohameds that the law should not apply to them.

The Attorney General also pointed out that the Guyana Revenue Authority has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Mohameds in relation to alleged gold smuggling and the evasion of billions of dollars in taxes and customs duties, particularly in connection with the importation and transfer of motor vehicles.

As part of that investigation, a lawful block was placed on the transfer of vehicles. However, the Attorney General disclosed that the vehicles were nevertheless transferred through corrupt means.

“Notwithstanding, the Mohameds managed to corruptedly have these vehicles transferred,” the statement said, adding that some were transferred into the name of Maksim Dmitriyev, a family member who is expressly prohibited from conducting business with the Mohameds under the OFAC sanctions regime.

When the GRA detected what the Attorney General described as a “fraudulent design” and signalled its intention to pursue those responsible, Mohamed again resorted to claims of persecution, the release said.

The Attorney General made it clear that enforcement will continue, without exception.

“Needless to say, the laws of Guyana will continue to be enforced by the relevant authorities against every citizen who violates them,” the statement said. “The Mohameds are no exception.