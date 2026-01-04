Women-led businesses dominate small-business sector – SBB CEO reports

— Small Business Bureau expands reach nationwide as sector undergoes transformation

WOMEN-LED enterprises continue to dominate Guyana’s small-business sector, accounting for the majority of loans and training participation facilitated by the Small Business Bureau (SBB), according to Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Ibrahim.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Ibrahim disclosed that women now account for approximately 60 per cent of loans accessed through the bureau, underscoring what he described as sustained and unprecedented growth within the sector.

Guyana’s small and medium-sized enterprise landscape, he said, is not only expanding in numbers but is evolving also in structure, with women increasingly at the forefront of entrepreneurship across multiple industries.

Recent figures show women pulling ahead in accessing loans and starting business ventures, Ibrahim said, noting that this trend has been consistent across several of the bureau’s programmes.

He explained that while the Small Business Bureau operates targeted initiatives for youth, it has not found it necessary to establish programmes exclusively for women, given their already high participation levels.

“Our training programmes are attended by over 67 per cent women. Even when we did our loans, about 60 per cent were accessed by women,” Ibrahim said. “So, we do not see the necessity of having a specific women-led programme when they are actually accessing the programmes. Pretty much all of our programmes are accessed more by women than men.”

The dominance of women within the sector, Ibrahim added, reflects their willingness to take initiatives, embrace training opportunities and establish sustainable enterprises, particularly within community-based and agricultural ventures.

This strong participation comes as the bureau continues to expand its footprint across the country. Ibrahim revealed that the organisation now operates projects and initiatives in every administrative region, including some of Guyana’s most remote hinterland communities.

“We have projects all across the country. When I say all across, I mean from Region One to Region 10,” he said. “We are doing projects in the mountain areas—Kato, Karasabai, Paramakatoi. We are doing projects in Sand Creek, in Lethem, in Toka, as well as Wakenaam. On the Essequibo Coast, we are in Queenstown, Lima Sands, and we are in Berbice.”

Many of these initiatives, Ibrahim explained, are designed to help small villages and communities develop innovative agricultural and value-added projects, an area where women have also emerged as leading drivers of growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ibrahim expressed confidence that the sector will continue to grow, while cautioning that entrepreneurs must adapt to the pace of national development.

“The main thing I want to leave with entrepreneurs is that we have to understand Guyana is developing at a phenomenal rate,” he said. “We are moving at such a rate—it’s unprecedented, nothing like before. If we expect to operate our businesses in the same way as before, this is not going to work anymore.”

He stressed that while Guyanese entrepreneurs possess the creativity and drive needed to succeed, long-term growth will depend on innovation, digital transformation, and skills development.

According to Ibrahim, the bureau’s role extends beyond loan distribution, with a growing emphasis on equipping entrepreneurs with the tools needed to remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy.

“Entrepreneurs need to redevelop, redesign your ideas, come up with new strategies,” he said. “This is why the Small Business Bureau is here—to assist you with new ideas, help you develop, create more online presence, more unique ideas.”

He added that the bureau provides direct advisory support, including one-on-one engagement with business advisers to guide entrepreneurs through growth and expansion.

“We have business advisers who can sit one on one with you to support you,” Ibrahim said. “I’m encouraging small businesses to make use of all of these opportunities to grow and develop.”

As Guyana’s economy continues its rapid expansion, the Small Business Bureau remains focused on ensuring that entrepreneurs in every region are not left behind. Ibrahim reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to supporting inclusive growth and urged business owners to fully utilise available resources and programmes.

The message, he said, is clear: transformation is no longer optional.