Gov’t conducts joint operation in Georgetown targeting illegal mining, gold trading

THE Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, on Saturday, conducted a coordinated enforcement operation in central Georgetown aimed at curbing illegal mining activities and the unlawful trading of precious metals.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the ministry’s Compliance Unit, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the exercise resulted in several undocumented individuals being processed, the seizure of gold, and the successful verification of persons of interest.

Authorities said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal mining networks and disrupt the unauthorised trade in gold and other precious metals.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and the trading of precious metals in our country,” the ministry stated, noting that enforcement actions are being intensified as part of a broader national strategy.

The government reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining, emphasising that such activities pose serious risks to the environment, national security and revenue collection.

“The Government of Guyana maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining activities,” the statement said. “We are committed to safeguarding our natural resources and ensuring compliance with all regulations governing the mining sector.”

Officials further indicated that the Georgetown operation is not an isolated exercise. Similar joint operations are expected to be rolled out across the country as authorities move to ensure full compliance with mining and trading laws.

“Similar operations will be conducted across the country to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” the ministry noted, adding that enforcement will remain consistent and sustained.

The government also highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration in addressing illegal activities within the sector, describing the level of co-operation displayed during the operation as a reflection of its commitment to protecting Guyana’s natural resources and upholding the rule of law.

Members of the public were also urged to play their part by reporting any suspicious activities linked to illegal mining or the unlawful trading of precious metals, as authorities continue to tighten enforcement and oversight nationwide.