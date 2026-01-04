GECOM to begin Claims and Objections exercise on Monday

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will commence a nationwide Claims and Objections exercise on Monday, January 5, 2026, as part of the process to finalise Guyana’s Official List of Electors (OLE).

According to the Commission, the exercise will be conducted using the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE), which has already been posted at prominent locations in all registration divisions and sub-divisions, at every GECOM Permanent Registration Office across the country, and on the Commission’s official website.

The Claims and Objections period is intended to allow eligible persons who are not listed on the PLE to apply for inclusion, while giving existing registrants the opportunity to verify and update their registration information before the OLE is produced.

GECOM stated that any person who attained the age of 18 years on or before December 31, 2025, and who is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, is eligible to make a claim once their name does not appear on the PLE. Commonwealth citizens who have been ordinarily resident in Guyana for at least one year may also apply.

Eligible persons wishing to make a claim must visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence on or before January 18, 2026.

Applicants are required to present original source documents, including a birth certificate, valid passport, adoption certificate, Form F, or naturalisation or registration certificate, to facilitate registration for inclusion on the Official List of Electors.

Existing registrants are also being urged to examine the PLE carefully to ensure the accuracy of their information. Verification can be done at posted locations within their registration divisions or sub-divisions, at registration offices, or online via GECOM’s website.

Persons who need to update their registration details, including changes or corrections to names or occupation, or who wish to apply for a transfer due to a change of address, may also conduct these transactions during the exercise.

GECOM noted that applications for corrections or changes must be supported by the relevant original documents, such as a marriage certificate, deed poll accompanied by a birth certificate, or a newly-issued birth certificate reflecting the changes.

The Commission further advised that objections to the inclusion of names on the PLE can be lodged between January 5 and January 22, 2026.

Objections may be submitted to the Registration Officer responsible for the relevant area by an elector whose name appears on the same list as the person being objected to.

Accredited scrutineers of political parties are also permitted to lodge objections, provided they have monitoring responsibility for the registration area in which the individual being objected to is listed. GECOM stated that objections must be supported by relevant original documentation, such as a death certificate, which must be presented at the time of the objection hearing.

During the Claims and Objections exercise, GECOM registration offices will operate Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs.

The Commission is encouraging all eligible persons and registered electors to participate in the process to ensure the accuracy and credibility of the Official List of Electors.