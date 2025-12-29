-Agriculture Minister says govt positioning sector as core pillar of country’s economy

THE government is positioning agriculture as a cornerstone of Guyana’s industrial transformation, according to the Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, who recently said the sector is no longer confined to farming but is evolving into a key economic engine.

“Agriculture is a core pillar of Guyana’s economy. It stands proudly alongside sectors such as natural resources, tourism and commerce, as well as foreign affairs, among others, as a major driver of our non-oil growth.”

With a $104.6 billion investment allocated to agriculture in 2025, the sector is expected to grow by 11.3 per cent by the end of the year and account for at least 23 per cent of non-oil GDP, reinforcing its role alongside tourism, commerce and natural resources in driving sustainable growth.

“This is proof that we are not just farming. We are building an industrial engine, our fertile lands, an abundant fresh water or our greatest natural assets, and we are leveraging these assets to ensure that value is created right here at home,” Minister Mustapha said during a recent broadcast update.

The Government of Guyana he said has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the country into a leading regional hub for food production and exports, with President Dr Mohamed Ali placing agriculture at the centre of a broader strategy for national development and economic diversification.

The minister said too that the administration is moving to turn high-level policy into “real, on-the-ground development initiatives” that will improve the daily lives of Guyanese and secure the country’s long-term food security.

Fertile land and abundant fresh water are being leveraged to create value locally through modern agro-processing facilities, upgraded infrastructure and new financial support systems.

“By expanding our agro-processing capacity and investing in modern infrastructures, we are ensuring that agriculture directly supports diversification, increased income generation and increase expansion of the sector, we are working to ensure that this sector provides opportunities for every Guyanese, from our coastal communities to the deepest reaches of the hinterland,” he said.

He stressed that Guyana’s agriculture sector continues to record strong performance, even as the oil and gas industry expands at a rapid pace.

Overall agricultural production is projected to increase by at least nine per cent by the end of 2025, driven by notable gains in rice, coconuts, dairy, fruits and vegetables, roots and tubers, honey and aquaculture, underscoring the sector’s resilience and its growing contribution to national development.

RICE PRODUCTION

Rice remains a standout success. Production has climbed to a record 810,299 metric tonnes, with a historic yield of 6.6 metric tonnes per hectare, the highest ever recorded in Guyana.

To sustain this growth, the government has, introduced new high-yielding rice varieties, provided more than $1.2 billion in fertiliser subsidies in 2025, supplied subsidised nano urea fertiliser, distributed free seed paddy and chemicals for pest management.

“To ensure the sustained growth of the rice sector, we have invested in the research and introduction of new high Indian rice varieties, understanding the importance of lowering production costs.”

