Investors have until Dec 31 to submit proposals on Eco Projects

— as ‘Destination Guyana’ moves apace to transform the tourism sector

AS Guyana accelerates its strategy to stand out as a global premier destination, investors have, until Wednesday, December 31, to submit proposals for the construction of eco-lodges and resorts at ten locations across the country, in various regions.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, recently expressed optimism with the issuance of the Request for Proposals (RFPs).

She stated: “These are the kinds of investments that will create jobs and make Guyana a more attractive destination to travellers who are seeking adventure, culture, and nature-based tourism – which is an essential part of Guyana’s tourism experience.”

A few months ago, the government issued an RFP calling on local and international developers to submit proposals for new eco-lodge and resort projects in Regions Two, Three, Four, Seven, Eight and Nine. According to the government, this initiative would offer attractive incentives for community-driven investments that generate jobs and expand economic opportunities for residents.

These areas were identified as suitable for investment: Mashabo (Region Two), Vreed-en-hoop Waterfront and Leguan (Region Three), Stabroek Waterfront (Region Four), Bartica, Sakaika and Kumerau in Region Seven, Kamana and Orinduik in Region Eight and finally, Lethem in Region Nine.

Guyana has set its sights on becoming one of the world’s premier eco-tourism destinations, as President Dr Irfaan Ali has touted a national blueprint that places climate action, biodiversity and sustainable tourism at the heart of the country’s plan to transform its natural eco-system into high-value chains. With global certifications already elevating Guyana’s eco-lodges and new mega projects on the horizon, the nation’s tourism sector is poised to drive economic growth.

Previously, President Ali expressed optimism, noting that as the work continues and the nation builds support, he will then be able to announce the application that the government has placed for Guyana to host of largest events in 2030. The president stated that there should be no illusion when it comes to the positive trajectory that Guyana is undertaking and noted that the path the nation has charted is “not a gentle stroll.”

President Ali, in a previous televised interview at the sidelines of COP30 in Brazil, noted that transforming Guyana’s ecosystems into value chains is high on Guyana’s agenda. He expounded on the ongoing initiatives that are not only converting ecosystems into value chains but are also reducing carbon emissions while boosting local industries such as eco-tourism. As an example, he pointed to the Mahaica River tour.

Tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide and a significant source of income for many countries. It provides employment, revitalises local economies, and connects people across cultures. For Guyana, the way forward is through sustainable tourism, with eco-lodges leading the charge.

Notably, Guyana is not just making a mark in the eco-tourism sector; it’s leaving a huge dent, one that places our country among the best eco-tourism nations in the world. It is rooted deeply in Indigenous heritage.

In an August 2025 edition of “The Environment In Focus” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana’s tourism sector was highlighted. The EPA had stated that Guyana has already taken important steps in the direction of Green Tourism. In January 2023, five eco-lodges were awarded with the internationally recognised Good Travel Seal Green Destinations Certificate, an endorsement that is aligned with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and that reflects their commitment to responsible operations, including water conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable management practices.

Notably, between 2020 and 2025, the country has received more than 17 international awards, nominations and recognitions. These include the Bronze Award for Exhibition Design at Japan Expo 2025 and the Destination of the Year Award for Natural Attractions from the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association in 2025.