Govt’s Skills Connect job matching app attracts over 1,500 registrants

MORE than 1,500 people have already registered for the government’s Skills Connect app, the digital platform designed to match workers with job opportunities in real time.

This is according to Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, who recently made this disclosure while outlining initiatives under his ministry that aim to strengthen the workforce and modernising Guyana’s labour market.

“We have launched the Skills Connect app, and already over 1,500 persons have registered with 100 job opportunities and 200 services provided,” the minister said while noting that the platform is intended to bridge the gap between employers and workers as labour demand continues to grow across sectors.

He noted that the app forms part of the government’s wider push to use digital tools to support employment and skills development, particularly at a time when employers are reporting difficulties in finding workers.

The app is aimed at matching workers with available jobs in real time, while also supporting micro-enterprises and service providers.

He added that the initiative complements the government’s broader strategy of using ICT networks to bring work opportunities closer to people, especially those living outside major urban centres.

“Through ICT networks, we are supporting micro enterprises, thus turning rural areas into economic hubs all over this country,” he said.

The minister explained that the government’s approach to labour and employment is centred on ensuring that growth translates into sustainable jobs, underpinned by relevant skills and training.

“Our philosophy is clear, growth without jobs is development that doesn’t deliver, and jobs without skills won’t last,” Minister Griffith said.

The minister went on to note that it is also one of several initiatives aimed at building what he described as a future-proof workforce, alongside expanded technical training, modernised education systems and new digital literacy programmes.

“This is matching workers with jobs in real time,” Minister Griffith said.

He added that the app supports the administration’s wider vision of creating opportunities without forcing people to relocate, allowing citizens to access employment while remaining in their communities.

The minister went on to note that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to guaranteeing “fair wages, strong skills and safe spaces” as part of a national effort to build a skilled, well-paid workforce where no one gets left behind.