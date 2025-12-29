Electronic system to connect laboratories in new year – Health Minister

WITH work underway in the healthcare sector to foster digital integration, public health laboratories are expected to soon be connected through an electronic management system.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, while speaking at a recent ISO accreditation ceremony for a local public health laboratory.

During brief remarks, Dr Anthony noted that all existing laboratories will be connected through an electronic system beginning next year.

“We are also going to be putting in and connecting all our existing labs with an electronic management system, a laboratory management system, so this is something that will be starting from next year,” he said.

Added to this, the health minister told the gathering that the ministry will also be setting up a new sample system, through which samples can be transported from one lab to another, following protocols that would ensure safety and no contamination.

Speaking on the timeline for the setup of the integration system, Dr Anthony went on to note, “So that system, next year we are going to start building that system out that is going to connect all our laboratories across the country.”

Meanwhile, in relation to upgrades to laboratory services, Dr Anthony highlighted that a new forensic lab is being set up, noting that as Guyana steps into a new set of industries and sets its eyes on the development of pharmaceuticals and vaccines, this is necessary.

He further noted that the construction of a new food and drug lab has already started. This facility is also expected to be completed within the next year and a half. When this comes on stream, he indicated that they would seek accreditation for same.

The connection and linking of laboratories across the country through that system forms a broader part of the government’s digital strategy for the healthcare sector.

Currently, works are advancing on the implementation of an electronic health records system at the country’s main referral hospital and is on track for rollout in 2026. When the rollout is complete at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the e-health records system is expected to move to other health facilities, and later all be integrated.