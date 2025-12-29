Two injured in Three Friends Public Road accident

A motor vehicle accident on the Three Friends Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam), on Sunday evening has left one man injured and another in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 18:30h and involved a motor car that was reportedly speeding at the time. The driver, identified as Avi Persaud, sustained minor injuries. The second occupant of the vehicle, whose identity has not yet been released, remains in a critical condition.

Preliminary information suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a lantern post within the village. The impact caused the car to overturn and land on its side, leaving it extensively damaged.

Residents in the area responded quickly, assisting in removing the injured occupants from the vehicle and transporting them to the Lima Regional Hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident.