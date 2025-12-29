Woman killed, passenger injured in Green Field Embankment crash

A 32-year-old woman was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday night along the Green Field Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Thana Cambridge of Ann’s Grove, the driver and owner of motor car PAE 6337.

Police said the vehicle was travelling west when Cambridge reportedly swerved to avoid a herd of cows on the roadway. In the process, she lost control of the car, which slammed into a concrete light pole before plunging into a nearby trench.

Cambridge and her lone passenger, 27-year-old teacher Marrisa Semple, sustained injuries and were rushed in an unconscious state to the Enmore Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens.

Cambridge was pronounced dead on arrival. Semple is being treated for serious injuries and remains under medical observation.

Police investigations are ongoing.