Additional measures employed to drain Black Bush area

-Minister Mustapha says as claims of persons tampering with drainage system surface

FARMERS in Black Bush Polder on Sunday reported that acts of tampering with the drainage system continue to undermine government interventions, resulting in renewed flooding in the area despite ongoing efforts to improve water management and alleviate the situation.

Vishnu Ramadand, a farmer of Lot 67 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, said, “What I see in this polder here is very bad with the farmers them; them a cut this dam and destroy the infrastructure in this place…”

Ramdand claimed that individuals are cutting dams, removing stoppages and tubing with no concern about others. “You na think when them do these things it will damage other people? The rice farmers in general a cut the dam, and the water flow over. And then it gone and damage the people cash crop. Who you go blame?”

“They could buy tube and put it on the dam to drain their cultivation, but them na buy; them a cut the dam and say government get plenty money to make it back.”

He continued, “What this government doing, Black Bush Polder can’t want nothing more. We used to had to walk in knee-high mud to reach your house. Today, you can wear your shoe in your house and walk out; asphalt road right up to your gate.”

Khemraj Deonarine, farmer, of Lesbeholden North, also claimed that other farmers have been tampering with the infrastructure. “People a do all of that and you can’t call them name; them a try to drain them land, and them a do all kind of things,” he said.

Farmers in Mibicuri and Yakusari also reported similar issues of tampering with the dam and other infrastructure within their areas.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, along with Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain, on Sunday morning conducted on-the-ground visits to all four polders in the Black Bush area, where additional measures were implemented to address ongoing tampering with the drainage system, and to further enhance drainage capacity in an effort to bring relief to affected farmers and residents.

Minister Mustapha, while on the ground, noted that there was heavy rainfall that amounted to six inches in 48 hours. Because of that, there was an accumulation of water in the area.

He added that the Regional Vice-Chairman, Wajid Saheed Khan was on the ground on Saturday to assess the situation. “I was getting regular updates, and I decided this morning to come myself to see what has happened. So, w0e will be making some immediate interventions.”

According to Minister Mustapha, efforts will be made to drain the excess water from the cultivation and residential areas as soon as possible.

Further, additional pumps will be placed at Number 43 Village, Corentyne, to assist with draining Black Bush Polder.

The other pumps at Adventure and Eversham are working, the minister noted following visits to pump stations in those areas.

Further, he said, “And we are looking also to put in these small pumps into people’s plots so that they can drain their areas.”

Minister Mustapha has also instructed the engineers who were present to take four more machines into the areas “so that we can help empolder their farmlands and pump the water out”.

He explained that small pumps will be sent to the area “to help them to see how they can get the water out”.

In addition to this, the Guyana Rice Developnment Board (GRDB) and National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will be carrying out various assessments to determine what are the losses farmers have suffered.

Regional Chairman, Junior Basant was also present on Sunday during the visits during which Minister Mustapha emphasised that there would be a collaboration between agencies and the local arms to bring relief to farmers and residents.