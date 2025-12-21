Gold miner arrested following cannabis find

POLICE in Regional Division #3 have arrested a gold miner in connection with the discovery of a quantity of suspected cannabis on Friday last about 16:30 hours at Parika Foreshore, East Bank Essequibo.

In custody is a 39-year-old man of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara. A press release from Police Headquarters revealed that ranks were on foot patrol duties in the area and, acting on information received, made contact with the suspect who was at a boat house and a search was conducted on him and his belongings.

During the search, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was discovered inside a bag belonging to him, the police release noted. The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station along with the suspected cannabis which was weighed in his presence and amounted to five kilograms.

The suspected cannabis was lodged, after which the suspect was placed into custody pending charges as investigations continue.