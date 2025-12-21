Cocaine find: Parika farmer, wife arrested

POLICE have arrested a 39-year-old farmer and his 37-year-old wife following the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine on December 19, 2025 about 21:30 hours at a grocery shop located in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

According to a press release from Police Headquarters, ranks, acting on information received, went to the location where they met the farmer and his wife. A search was conducted at the location in the presence of both individuals, during which a quantity of whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine was found in a plastic bag.

Both individuals were arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station, where the suspected substance was weighed in their presence and amounted to 102.1 grams. The suspected cocaine was lodged and both individuals were placed into custody as investigations continue.