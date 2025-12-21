News Archives
Stabroek Square opens with vibrant Christmas Concert
First Lady, Arya Ali, at the opening of the Stabroek Market Square during Saturday evening’s Christmas concert (Sachin Persaud Photos)
DESPITE rainfall on Saturday evening, Stabroek Square came alive with lights, music and energy as the Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, officially launched the Stabroek Market Square with a vibrant concert.
The event featured performances from some of Guyana’s most talented musicians and entertainers, drawing hundreds of Guyanese who gathered to celebrate the opening.
Undeterred by the weather, patrons filled the square, enjoying the performances and marking the transformation of the historic space into a renewed community hub.

Staff Reporter
