U.S. Security officials visit Guyana, reaffirm support for regional stability and Guyana’s sovereignty

SENIOR officials from the United States Department of War concluded a high-level visit to Guyana this week, reinforcing Washington’s commitment to deepening security co-operation with Georgetown and supporting stability across the Caribbean and South America.

The delegation, led by Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, Patrick Weaver and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Americas Security Affairs, Joseph Humire, held meetings with President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, and other senior security leaders. Discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence co-operation, safeguarding Guyana’s territorial integrity, and expanding joint efforts to confront transnational threats.

According to a US Embassy statement, the visit forms part of the United States’ broader efforts to bolster regional partnerships at a time of increasing geopolitical tension and heightened security challenges in the hemisphere.

Weaver emphasised the historic nature of U.S.–Guyana defence relations, noting that the two nations have been strategic partners since Guyana’s independence in 1966.

“Close coordination with regional partners is critical to advancing regional security,” he said. “The U.S.–Guyana partnership dates back to 1966, and it’s important that we strengthen our co-operation and help support a sovereign and prosperous Guyana.”

The talks touched on collaborative initiatives aimed at countering transnational criminal networks, improving border and maritime security, and enhancing Guyana’s defence capabilities as the country continues to face persistent territorial threats from neighbouring Venezuela. U.S. officials have repeatedly voiced strong support for Guyana’s sovereignty amid ongoing tensions over the Essequibo region.

Patrick R. Weaver, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of War, serves within the Senior Executive Service and brings extensive experience in national security, border security, and Western Hemisphere affairs.

Before his current role, he served as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Homeland Security Advisor at the White House and previously held positions at the National Security Council, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. House of Representatives. He holds advanced degrees in global security studies and public policy and has a background spanning government, national defence, and private-sector technology advocacy.

Joseph M. Humire, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Americas Security Affairs, oversees U.S. defence and security policy across the Western Hemisphere. A former Marine and leading expert on transregional threats, Humire has testified before the U.S. Congress, Canadian Parliament, and European Parliament on issues including organised crime, terrorism, and foreign state influence in Latin America. Before joining the Department of War, he spent more than a decade as executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society and served as a senior fellow at major U.S. policy institutes. He is also the author of works on Iran and China’s strategic activity in the region.

The United States and Guyana have steadily expanded defence co-operation in recent years through joint training exercises, intelligence collaboration, and maritime security operations. Washington has positioned Georgetown as a key strategic partner in ensuring stability in the Caribbean Basin and countering illicit networks that operate across borders.

Guyana’s rapidly growing economy and its rising geopolitical importance, driven by the global attention on its oil sector and its role in hemispheric security, have further strengthened bilateral ties.

The recent visit, officials said, underscores the U.S.’s continued commitment to supporting Guyana’s democratic governance, security institutions, and territorial sovereignty.