Crude oil tanker caught falsely flying Guyana flag in international waters

THE Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has raised concerns over the growing misuse of the Guyana flag by vessels not registered in the country.

The Government of the United States recently informed MARAD that the Motor Tanker SKIPPER (formerly ADISA), IMO Number 9304667, was spotted in international waters falsely flying the Guyana flag. The vessel is not registered in Guyana, making the act unauthorised.

MARAD emphasised that this trend is both “proliferating and unacceptable” and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Guyana’s maritime registry. The agency stated that it will continue collaborating with international partners and maritime authorities to identify, investigate, and take firm action against any unauthorised use of the Guyana flag.

The department urged all stakeholders in the maritime industry to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activity related to the misuse of the national flag.