News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Crude oil tanker caught falsely flying Guyana flag in international waters
MARAD

THE Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has raised concerns over the growing misuse of the Guyana flag by vessels not registered in the country.
The Government of the United States recently informed MARAD that the Motor Tanker SKIPPER (formerly ADISA), IMO Number 9304667, was spotted in international waters falsely flying the Guyana flag. The vessel is not registered in Guyana, making the act unauthorised.
MARAD emphasised that this trend is both “proliferating and unacceptable” and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Guyana’s maritime registry. The agency stated that it will continue collaborating with international partners and maritime authorities to identify, investigate, and take firm action against any unauthorised use of the Guyana flag.
The department urged all stakeholders in the maritime industry to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activity related to the misuse of the national flag.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
‘Trust is the foundation’
Sugar refinery to be operational within a year
Magistrate Latchman rejects constitutional referral in Mohameds’ extradition case
PSC says 2025 Elections were conducted in a peaceful, credible and transparent manner
U.S. Security officials visit Guyana, reaffirm support for regional stability and Guyana’s sovereignty
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.