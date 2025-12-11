PSC says 2025 Elections were conducted in a peaceful, credible and transparent manner

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC), in its report on the 2025 General and Regional Elections, said the elections were conducted in a peaceful, credible and transparent manner, and that the final results declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) reflect the will of the Guyanese electorate.

Chairman of the PSC, Captain Gerald Gouveia (Jnr), said the PSC undertook one of the most extensive, structured, and professional domestic election observation efforts in its history.

The PSC deployed around 150 trained observers across several regions: Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and operated a fully staffed “observers’ coordination centre”, between August 29, 2025, and September 04, 2025, ensuring continuous national situational awareness.

Captain Gouveia related that with support from the PSC member businesses and business support organisations countrywide, the mission constituted the largest and most comprehensive private sector-led observer group ever deployed in Guyana.

“The PSC concludes that the September 1, 2025 elections were conducted in a peaceful, credible, and transparent manner. The final results, as declared by the Guyana Elections Commission, reflect the will of the Guyanese electorate,” the Chairman said.

Reading from the Report, Captain Gouveia said Election Day proceeded smoothly, with polling stations opening on time, and GECOM staff demonstrating high competence and impartiality, and a strong representation from party agents from the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) ensuring robust multiparty oversight.

Furthermore, the PSC praised the tabulation and recount processes, noting that they were transparent and professionally executed.

The PSC observers also maintained 24-hour presence at the time, confirming that GECOM’s staff adhered strictly to procedures, often clarifying rules directly from their manuals for party agents who may have been unfamiliar with the protocols.

Without fail, the PSC said that while the election was credible, it identified several areas for continued strengthening, including the standardization of voting booth layouts, improvements in physical accessibility at polling places, refinements to GECOM’s public communications, and further enhancements to the digital statement of polls (SOP) publication system.

This includes a national consultation on the governance structure of GECOM, aimed at reducing political gridlock and enhancing technical decision-making; establishing a dedicated strategic communications unit staffed with trained professionals who are capable of delivering rapid updates, clarifications and factual rebuttals; and, strengthening the criteria for selecting polling places to ensure they meet accessibility standards, just to name a few.

The Commission also supports national discussions on campaign finance modernization and governance models that reduce administrative gridlock within GECOM.

Concluding its summary, the PSC said overall, the 2025 General and Regional Elections showcased the nation’s democratic maturity and institutional resilience. The PSC commended voters, GECOM, the Joint Services, political parties, observers, the media and all stakeholders who contributed to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The Commission further engaged extensively with international stakeholders to promote transparency and ensure alignment with global democratic standards.

According to the report, these engagements helped to synchronise methodologies, share real-time assessments and reinforce Guyana’s commitment to transparent elections.

Moreover, the PSC held structured and publicly communicated consultations with GECOM, both at the Commissioner level and operational secretariat throughout the pre-election period; They also engaged the Joint Services and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unfortunately, the PSC noted that it was unable to meet with WIN, civil society organisations, religious bodies, or local authorities during the pre-election phase.