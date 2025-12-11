Municipal airports at Rosehall, Lethem could facilitate regional flights –President Ali says

GOING beyond the domestic needs, the soon-to-be-constructed municipal airports at Rosehall, Region Six, and Lethem, Region Nine, will serve as regional hubs, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced.

The Head of State made this disclosure on Tuesday at the ICAO Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Plus (NGAP+) Programme launch held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites in Georgetown.

“We’re developing municipal airports at Lethem and Rosehall Canje. These will not only serve domestic needs, but we’ve also planned to eventually facilitate regional flights, turning these towns into new gateways,” the President said.

The government, he explained further, is investing heavily in upgrading the country’s aviation infrastructure, building an ecosystem that will support the massive influx of air traffic and regional trade.

“We’re upgrading hinterland airstrips, we’re extending runways, and we’re ensuring our physical infrastructure has the attitude to match our economic ambitions. Yet, infrastructure without people is not enough.”

Concurrently, investments will be made in ensuring that the country’s human capital is equipped to serve the industry.

“The heart of aviation is human expertise; that is why we are going further. In collaboration with the private sector, we’ll establish a premier aviation sector and school right here in Guyana. The institution will have one mission: to train and certify Guyanese talent across all areas of aviation, from the cockpit to the control tower, from the hangar floor to the boardroom,” he added.

The president had first announced plans for the construction of the municipal airports in February of this year.

The President had noted then that the construction of municipal airports, akin to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, on the East Coast of Demerara, might be imminent.

He pointed to the massive buzz ongoing in Region Six as an example. Already, the region is seeing a complete overhaul to its infrastructure with plans to link Guyana to its eastern neighbour, Suriname.

The President further touched on plans to strengthen the Brazil and Guyana connection, highlighting too that a municipal airport in Lethem, Region Nine, may also be needed.

“And then you have, of course, a road going to Brazil, connected to the new quarter port, the development; we have to develop another municipal airport of Lethem, because there’s tremendous potential there. Further in the hinterland, Region Seven will see major advancements.”

“With all the support services, we have two major mines, large-scale mines, which will come into operation by 2027/ 2028. So Bartica, Region Seven, will be a major aspect and Region 10 to support those investment and initiative,” the President said back i