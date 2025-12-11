World Human Rights Day: Minister Persaud emphasises safety, security and community responsibility

IN observance of World Human Rights Day 2025 on Wednesday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, highlighted the collective responsibility to protect children and uphold human rights.

Speaking under the theme “Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials,” the Minister stressed that ensuring the safety and well-being of children is not solely the government’s duty, but that of every individual in society.

Dr. Persaud noted that human rights encompass access to education, healthcare, social security, and inclusivity, and emphasised that children must be safeguarded from abuse and harmful environments.

“So, I’m speaking to parents, caregivers, the adult ecosystem out there, wherever you are. If a child comes to you and says that he or she is experiencing abuse, you have a mandate under the law to report it. Child abuse is a reportable offence. It is also related to the human right that every child should be safe and secure,” she said.

The Minister underscored that safety and security are as fundamental as the right to education and healthcare under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She further highlighted that World Human Rights Day concludes the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, during which the Ministry hosted several initiatives to raise awareness on issues affecting women, men, and children.

Dr. Persaud also noted the importance of community support in combating violence. She referenced a support network event hosted at the GWLI in Covent John, which brought survivors together and provided a platform for assistance.

“If you live in a home and you see violence, don’t turn a blind eye. Report it. Support that person and their children if they are experiencing violence. Open your doors, open your hearts, and reach out to us so that we can provide a level of support that that person will need that you cannot provide,” she urged.

The Minister emphasised that achieving human rights requires awareness and education. She encouraged individuals to know their rights, share this knowledge with children and youth, and actively participate in ensuring that these rights are upheld.

World Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10, marking the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and first observed in 1950.