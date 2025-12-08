‘Unity must be a national standard’

-President Ali says, urges daily commitment to respect, kindness, and responsible celebration

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has called for unity to be embraced as a national norm rather than a sentiment of the festive season, urging Guyanese to treat harmony as a daily commitment essential to the country’s development.

Addressing the launch of the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket last Friday, the President warned that “unity delayed is opportunity denied”, stressing that the nation must cultivate understanding even in moments of disagreement.

“Unity must not be a Christmas emotion. It must be a national standard. We must strive for it every day, even when disagreements arise, because unity delayed is opportunity denied. We are building a society where differences are respected, and diversity is celebrated. That is the true spirit of One Guyana,” the Head of State said.

With the Christmas season underway, the President encouraged the public to embrace simple acts of kindness, emphasising that nation building “begins with loving each other”. He called for more trust, compassion and understanding, noting that peace and goodwill should extend beyond the season.

“Remember that unity is not automatic. It is a choice we make through respect, patience, and kindness. And let us remember that nation building begins with loving each other,” he said adding:

“So, in this season of peace and goodwill, let us commit to more trust, more understanding, more compassion. Let us remember that the road to One Guyana is paved with simple acts of kindness.”

BE SAFE, SLOW DOWN

Dr Ali also issued a strong appeal for responsible celebrations, stressing that festivities will lose all meaning if they come at the expense of public safety.

“I urge you to celebrate responsibly, care for each other, and keep safety first as your guiding principle. Celebrations mean nothing if they do not preserve life.”

He urged motorists particularly to slow down, avoid drinking and driving, and prioritise the wellbeing of their families and others on the road.

“Be safe on the road. Slow down, slow down. Stop the drinking and driving. Your family wants you home alive. Stop, stop it. Stop putting other people’s lives in danger. You, we collectively have a responsibility. Let us do this for our children, other people’s children, our family, and other people’s families,” the President stressed.

He noted that every individual shares a collective responsibility to safeguard their own lives and those of the wider community.