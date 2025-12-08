WIN leader condemned for ‘bullying tactics’ after hostility towards Amerindian Affairs Minister

A WAVE of public condemnation has swept social media after Amerindian Affairs Minister Sarah Browne was subjected to what many have described as verbal attacks and bullying by We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader and opposition Member of Parliament Azruddin Mohamed during a visit to the Amerindian Hostel at Princess Street on Sunday.

Mohamed, who has been indicted by the United States for his alleged involvement in transnational crimes exceeding US$50 million and is facing extradition proceedings locally, along with several WIN members claimed they were at the location to highlight “deplorable conditions” at the facility.

However, Minister Browne quickly debunked these claims, highlighting that budgetary funds and concrete plans have already been finalised for the construction of a new building to replace the aging one that has since outgrown its capacity.

The confrontation, which was circulated widely online, showed the minister being shouted at and interrupted, by Mohamed and WIN’s General Secretary Odessa Primus, who hurled several insults at her.

‘LIES, LIES AND MORE LIES’

Sonia Latchman, a member of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ team that visited the hostel shortly after the government took office, rejected claims that Minister Browne had never previously engaged the occupants.

“We were all there,” Latchman wrote in a Facebook statement in response to the recorded altercation that has since gone viral.

“The first week we took office, a team from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, of which I was a part of, visited the Amerindian Hostel. We had discussions with our people that were there at the time. I must say prior to our visit, the ministry had other visits by our former Minister Pauline.”

Latchman further reminded the public that President, Dr Irfaan Ali has already committed to building a modern, new hostel for the Amerindian people, a project scheduled for inclusion in the 2026 national budget.

She accused the WIN party of exploiting Amerindian communities for “political mileage,” adding: “Our Amerindian peoples should not be used. Stop spreading lies! Things are getting better for our people every single day,” Latchman wrote.

Commenters across social media expressed disappointment and anger at the manner in which the minister was treated, describing WIN’s actions as disrespectful and unbecoming of national leaders.

Maria Jeffers wrote: “Watching the treatment of Minister Sarah Browne today was disappointing. Issues that have existed for years cannot be blamed on someone in office for only a few months. They thought she was a walkover but clearly, they were wrong.”

Jeffers praised Browne as a “young, committed, capable leader” who has already signalled her intent to improve the facility. “Leadership is not about noise; it’s about action,” she said adding,

“No one deserves to be treated that way.”

Another social media user, Amy Sandy, said she was disturbed by what she witnessed in the video.

“I really didn’t appreciate the way they attacked her. Regardless of what others may say, I stand with her. No one deserves to be treated that way, and I believe she handled it with strength.”

Many commenters emphasised that Browne’s youth should not be mistaken for weakness.

Maureen Williams wrote: “You are indeed young, but I know you wouldn’t take bullying from the opposition!”

Jason Ramjohn echoed similar sentiments, declaring: “We stand in solidarity with our Minister of Amerindian Affairs… we will not be bullied.”

While WIN has attempted to frame its actions as activism, the overwhelming public response has framed the incident as yet another example of the party’s confrontational style, which critics say prioritises theatrics over dialogue.

‘NOT A MATTER OF CONVENIENCE’

Meanwhile, People’s Progressive Party/Civic Member of Parliament, Lennox Shuman, criticised Mohamed for bullying Minister Browne and accused him of using the Indigenous Peoples for convenience.

Shuman in a video posted on his social media platforms noted that the government has acknowledged the existing issues at the aged facility and has already laid out plans to build a new one.

“It seems as though he [Azurddin] thinks that Indigenous Peoples are a matter of convenience,” Shuman said adding:

“There are minor issues, no doubt. But that is why the government has committed to building an entirely new hostel, the one that is currently there has outgrown its purpose…The Indigenous population has increased. We’ve got a lot more demand on resources for Indigenous Peoples, and that is why the government said, look, we are going to build a new hostel.”

Shuman, who was also a part of the consultations for the new facility, explained that the tendering process for the contract is still underway and he refuted claims that Minister Browne’s husband has a contract for the new hostel, stressing that the project documents are still being developed.

“There is a tendering process that when something breaks, you have to go through a tendering process to get that contract published, to get the scope of works, to publish the tender, have people bid on it…that is how the government system works. It’s not a place where you have petty cash. “

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, also weighed in strongly on the issue. His statement was direct and unequivocal:

“Their behaviour was disgraceful; an assault on a woman who rose from humble beginnings to serve her people with distinction as Region One Vice Chairman and now minister. Instead of respect, they chose intimidation and lies. Their actions reveal the WIN party’s true nature: crude, desperate, and utterly devoid of decency or respect for those who work honestly for Guyana’s progress.”