EBD truck stop being developed to reduce roadside parking, boost safety – Housing Ministry

CHIEF Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr Martin Pertab and a team of engineers, recently visited the site being developed as a truck stop/parking facility within the industrial area of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

With Guyana’s growing economy driving a surge in the construction sector, the number of large trucks on the roads has increased, the Ministry of Housing said in a Facebook statement, adding that the new facility is designed to enhance safety and ease congestion caused by trucks parking on roadways.

Dr Pertab noted that the parking facility is strategically situated in the industrial zone of the

developing scheme, ensuring that surrounding residential communities remain unaffected.

“This is part of an industrial area, so any heavy-duty services or vehicles operating here will not impact nearby residents,” he explained.

The statement added that the CEO further stated that the site will serve as more than a parking area, also functioning as a hub offering support and maintenance services for heavy-duty equipment.

Addressing contractors on site, Dr Pertab emphasised the importance of timely project completion, noting that efficient execution ensures that the construction sector continues to meet the country’s growing infrastructural demands.

He highlighted that contractors’ performance on current projects will be a key factor in their consideration for future contracts.

CEO Pertab also stated that plans are also in the pipeline for the establishment of similar trucking

facilities in various locations in the country, the statement said.

During a recent Cabinet outreach in Region Six, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced

that the Ministry of Housing-CH&PA will develop two 30-acre sites in Region Six, located at

Palmyra and Number 76 Villages for trucks and heavy-duty equipment.

The Head of State said that the initiative is expected to deliver improved safety and smoother traffic flow.