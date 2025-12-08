New tint policy brings structure, accountability to what was unregulated, abused -Home Affairs Minister says

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, has defended the rollout of a new national tint policy, noting that the measure is designed to bring order and fairness to an area that remained unchecked for many years.

The minister made this known in a statement posted on her official Facebook page. She noted that the public must recognise that the policy is not merely about regulating the level of tint on vehicle windows, but also about correcting a system that had become disorderly.

“The tint policy is not just about tint on windows — it is about restoring order to something that was completely unregulated for far too long,” she stated.

According to Walrond, the absence of clear rules in the past led to widespread misuse. “Let us be honest: tint was never properly permitted, yet everyone used it and some persons exploited it to drive recklessly, hide illegal behaviour and evade detection by law enforcement,” she said

To the end, she added, “That era is over.”

The new policy, she explained, introduces fairness and consistency in enforcement while ensuring public safety.

“This policy brings structure, uniformity, and accountability to an area that was chaotic and abused. It closes the gaps, removes the excuses, and eliminates the selective practices of the past,” the minister noted.

Walrond stressed that the framework now applies equally to all motorists. “Every motorist in Guyana can now have tint — but within safe, transparent, and enforceable limits that protect the public and support effective policing.”

She added that the approach reflects the administration’s commitment to equitable and responsible leadership. “This is what fairness looks like. This is what responsible governance looks like. And this is how we build safer roads and a more law-abiding society.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Home Affairs Minister announced sweeping reforms to Guyana’s vehicle tint regulations.

Minister Walrond said the overhaul follows a sharp rise in waiver applications and mounting public concern over misuse of the system.

“I’ve observed an exponential increase in requests for tint waivers. At the same time, I’ve received numerous complaints regarding unscrupulous practices and individuals who have sought to abuse the existing system,” she stated during a live Facebook announcement.

A major shift under the new policy is the introduction of standardised tint regulations that allow all motorists to install basic tint without requiring a waiver.

“There will be a universal provision for basic tint without waiver, which stipulates that all motor vehicles will now be allowed tint with no less than 35 per cent light penetration. This applies across the board and does not require any tint waiver,” Minister Walrond said.

Further to this, the new policy introduces three clearly defined tint-waiver categories based on assessed risk profiles designed to standardise how exemptions are granted.