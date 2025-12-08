Proposals being assessed for updates to local content legislation – Natural Resources Minister

…stakeholder consultations to be held in new year

SEVERAL submissions by stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have made several submissions in relation to updating the country’s local content legislation, which is currently being compiled.

This was according to Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, who made this known during a recent event where he noted that possible revisions aim to strengthen the law and widen opportunities for Guyanese businesses within the oil and gas sector.

Further, he stated that local content has become a success story for Guyana and one that “we can boast about in comparison to many other oil-producing countries around the world.”

He noted that the legislation has enabled hundreds of local businesses to partake in the oil and gas sector.

The minister acknowledged growing calls from the private sector, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and other stakeholders for a revision of the legislation, particularly Schedule One, which outlines the services reserved for Guyanese companies.

To this end, he said, “I’m happy to say that we would have started that process.”

According to Minister Bharrat, the Local Content Secretariat has already reached out to stakeholders seeking feedback.

He noted that stakeholders have been written to and interested parties asked to make submissions, and thus far, a lot of submissions have been made.

Minister Bharrat added, “We are now in the stage of compiling that and also to look at the loopholes that exist in the existing legislation and to see how we can strengthen those.”

A key focus of the review will be addressing gaps to better tackle issues of fronting or setting up of shell companies.

Minister Bharrat added that Dr. President Irfaan Ali intends to convene stakeholder consultations early in the new year. “His Excellency is committed to holding consultation with all stakeholders present so that we can have the views share the views of everyone, and therefore to ensure that we redraft or amend and to add or to change targets in Schedule One of the local content legislation.”

With the Local Content Secretariat established in 2022 and significant capacity built since, the minister emphasised that next year will be “the right time for us to do a reassessment” and consider adjustments to the targets for the 40 services listed under Schedule One.