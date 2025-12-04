New ferry arrives to service ‘high demand’ Parika-Supenaam route

–with capacity to accommodate 81 cars, 19 European-type trucks, over 300 passengers

MINISTER of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday evening, welcomed the new MV ARIS IV ship, that sailed from Piraeus, Greece, to the Demerara Sugar Terminal.

According to information from Minister Edghill’s official Facebook page, it is the first double ended ferry in Guyana, and is set to transform the transportation sector with its modern design and capacity.

It can accommodate 81 cars or 19 European type trucks (large trucks) and over 300 passengers with a traveling speed of 10 knots.

“This ship is big for Guyana in terms of tourism. It’s a real game changer. So, the Guyanese people are now better able at this time to be ready for the Christmas Season which is the busiest season in terms of travel on our waterways, in the air and on land.

“Their woes of waiting for the next ferry because of inadequate amount of space for passengers and capacity is being resolved and that is what we do as a government. We try to ensure we meet the needs of the people and to ensure their interest is served,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

The MV ARIS IV ship will ply the Parika–Supenaam route. Its large accommodation capacity puts the ship at a position to be used on other routes which may be explored.

The new modern ship is outfitted with cozy seats, a bar, restrooms and a fully air-conditioned crew cabin among other amenities.

This new addition to the Transport and Harbours fleet is timely and in keeping with government’s efforts to modernise the current Parika Stelling into a Modern Port facility.

Staff from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were also present during the tour of the vessel.