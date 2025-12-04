$50,000 one-off cash grant for all Guyanese living with disabilities

—President Ali announces, outlines further plans for programmes, policies for lifelong support

PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES (PWDs) across Guyana will benefit from a one-off $50,000 cash grant before the end of this month, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced.

Addressing a special Christmas luncheon in observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on Wednesday, the Head of State disclosed that this payout will see an input of $41.4 billion in direct assistance to more than 27,000 vulnerable citizens.

“My government has been committed to the tasks of transforming our vision of an inclusive society into a tangible reality for all citizens, including our brothers and sisters living with disabilities,” the President said.

He noted that the country has laid a formidable foundation to protect the rights and the formal dignity of persons living with disabilities.

This is reflected in the introduction of new legislation and policies, building a society where inclusion is not an afterthought but a fundamental principle.

“Over the past five years, we have also established the first Learning lab for persons living with disabilities. The Learning Lab provides a safe, equipped environment for skills development, digital literacy and inclusive education,” he said, while pointing out that such initiatives are guided by the National Policy on the Rights of People with Disabilities, and empowered by the National Commission on Disability.

Training for persons living with disabilities was expanded across all ten administrative regions, with more than 20 courses becoming accessible.

In addition to this, the government established a permanent disability reform, now allowing for lifelong public assistance, ensuring continuous financial support. Previously, persons with disabilities were required to reapply for benefits every six months.

“The PPP/C government introduced a one-time application for permanent disability until pensionable age. We introduced online education for permanent disability to improve accessibility. PWDS can now apply for permanent disability benefits online, eliminating the need to physically visit offices and thereby reducing transportation costs and inconvenience.”

The government also developed the first-ever comprehensive database for children living with disabilities. This database allows for improved planning, monitoring and delivery of targeted services to support these children and their families.

MORE ACCESSIBILITY, INCLUSIVITY

President Ali further announced that every new government project will dedicate 10 per cent of space to supporting persons living with disabilities.

“Whether it’s a government compound with a car park, we must have 10 per cent easily convertible in the evening, where persons living with disability can enjoy the fruits of our collective labour as a people and as a nation,” the President said.

He further charged the local private sector to match the government’s policies, creating at least 5000 jobs for persons living with disabilities, urging both public and private institutions to dedicate 3.5 to 5 per cent of their facilities, making them more accessible and inclusive.

“I want us to target the next five years, at least 5000 jobs dedicated to persons living with disability. If in every single project we do, whether it’s a community park, a community centre, a community field, a little park in your private sector organisation, a little lunchroom in your private sector organisation.

“In your boardroom, both public and private, if we dedicate between 3.5 and 5 per cent of the space to persons living with disability, we will completely create an environment that is conducive and dignified for every single person,” President Ali urged.

The new grant and other policies announced build on the government’s previously expanded support for persons living with disabilities through financial aid, education, employment and housing.

Monthly public assistance payments were raised to $22,000 and benefit over 40,000 recipients, including persons living with disabilities.

The government also distributed cash grants totalling $1.9 billion as part of social aid, including a specific $35,000 one-time grant for 25,000 registered persons living with disabilities, representing a total of $875 million in targeted support.

The government has established the Empower Guyana Centre, providing employment for 120 persons living with disabilities.

President Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an environment where persons with disabilities can fully participate in national life, urging for greater participation from the wider public for collective action and a vision for a unified, inclusive society.