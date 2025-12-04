High-power rifle, ammo found at Unamco

POLICE in Region 10 have launched an investigation after a suspected RF-15 rifle and a quantity of ammunition were discovered during an intelligence-driven operation at 77 Miles, Unamco Road, on Tuesday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, ranks were conducting searches in the area at about 11:30hrs on December 2, 2025, when they came upon several makeshift camp sites scattered within the location. The discovery prompted deeper checks.

During one of those searches, officers found “a suspected RF-15 rifle with a magazine containing thirty (30) .223 live rounds inside a hammock in one of the camps,” the release stated. No individuals were present at any of the camp sites when police arrived.

The suspected firearm and ammunition were transported to the Mackenzie Police Station, where they were lodged as investigators work to determine ownership and how the weapon ended up at the remote location.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.