Turning bees and waste into opportunity

—Young agriculturist Timothy Fausett blazes trail in beekeeping, composting, and sustainable innovation

IN the quiet village of Tempie on the West Coast of Berbice, 24-year-old Timothy Fausett is quietly revolutionising small-scale agriculture with bees, compost and a vision for a greener Guyana.

Fausett, a graduate of the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of not one, but two innovative enterprises, Compost Creations Inc. and Beezone Learning Park, both of which are rooted in his passion for sustainability, food security, and environmental awareness.

From his 40 bee boxes nestled among mangroves and wildflowers in the backlands of Tempie, Fausett produces a distinctive amber-hued honey with rich floral undertones. But the honey is just the start.

Through careful innovation and small-batch processing, he has developed a full line of by-products including honey shots, candles, soaps, and one of his best-sellers, honey wine.

Retailing at $3,000 per 350ml bottle, the honey wine has become a favourite among customers seeking natural, locally crafted products.

Beyond the buzz of beekeeping, Fausett is also leading a quiet composting revolution. Compost Creations Inc., which operates two locations, offers eco-conscious solutions to Guyana’s organic waste problem by converting biodegradable materials into premium organic fertiliser.

His goal is to provide agriculturalists with a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilisers while helping individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

“A major problem being faced is the excessive use of artificial fertilisers by most agriculturalists. They provide nutrients, yes — but they are not environmentally friendly. Compost Creations intends to change that by offering a self-sufficient, eco-friendlier product to organically nurture plants,” Fausett told the Guyana Chronicle.

According to Fausett, composting not only improves soil health and reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also has strong economic potential.

“It’s a way to create job opportunities and boost the local economy, while supporting sustainable agriculture,’ he said.

Fausett’s passion for agriculture is deeply personal. After graduating from GSA in 2022, he began further studies at the University of Guyana where he is pursuing a degree in Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Management.

Along the way, he became increasingly interested in composting and beekeeping — fields that he believes hold the key to a more sustainable future for Guyana.

His eco-educational venture, Beezone Learning Park, is the first of its kind in the area, a space where the public can learn about the role bees play in food security and biodiversity.

“I was inspired to start Beezone because of my deep passion for nature and my desire to educate others about the vital role bees play in sustainability,” he shared.

Fausett’s work reflects a strong, values-driven commitment to environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and innovation in agriculture.

He envisions a future where local farmers use organic fertilisers, children learn the importance of pollinators, and businesses manage waste more responsibly.

Whether it’s bottling honey, brewing wine, or turning compost into life-giving soil, Timothy Fausett is proving that with a little creativity, a lot of passion, and a commitment to the land, sustainable agriculture in Guyana isn’t just possible, it’s already happening.