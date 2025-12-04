Guyana, Brazil open 28th Regional Military Exchange

–focus on stronger border security, joint operations

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Wednesday formally opened the 28th Regional Meeting of Military Exchange, deepening longstanding defence and security cooperation with Brazil at a time of heightened regional attention on cross-border stability.

The engagement, underway at the World Trade Center Georgetown, brings together senior officials of the GDF and the Brazilian Army to review ongoing joint initiatives, set new operational priorities, and reinforce the bilateral framework that governs defence collaboration between the two neighbours.

This year’s exchange is being chaired by Guyana, and led by Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Shepherd, Commander of the GDF’s 3rd Infantry Battalion. Brazil’s delegation is headed by Brigadier-General Roberto Pereira Angrizani, Commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade in Boa Vista.

Positioned as a critical mechanism for advancing military-to-military cooperation, the annual meeting alternates between the two countries, and focuses heavily on operational interoperability, border management, coordinated patrols, and intelligence sharing.

Declaring the meeting open, Acting Chief of Defence Staff Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts urged both delegations to maintain a disciplined, outcome-oriented approach.

He stressed that the deliberations must yield “practical, measurable, and directly supportive” improvements to readiness and effectiveness across shared areas of responsibility.

Brazil’s Brigadier-General Angrizani echoed this sentiment, commending the results of recent joint activities along the Guyana–Brazil frontier.

He highlighted the “tangible impact of coordinated patrols in combating transnational crime, illegal mining, and illicit gold smuggling”, noting that such efforts have strengthened security for remote communities while reducing cross-border threats.

Angrizani reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to the partnership, emphasising the interconnected nature of regional security, and the need for sustained collaboration at all levels.

The meeting concludes tomorrow, when both sides are expected to assess ongoing projects, examine emerging security challenges, and outline new opportunities for expanded cooperation between the GDF and the Brazilian Army.