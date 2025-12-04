Sparta youth named best graduating student at CPCE Anna Regina Centre

AT just 23 years old, Besham Mohabeer of Sparta, Essequibo Coast, is already making his mark in the field of education as the young educator was named Best Graduating Student of the Anna Regina Centre at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), an achievement that reflects both dedication and passion for teaching.

Mohabeer described his two-year college experience as rewarding and memorable.

“My study at the college was smooth and fun, especially in terms of meeting new friends from all different backgrounds. The educational content was delivered well. Overall, I had a great two years at CPCE,” he shared.

He chose teaching in 2023 with a clear purpose in mind. Mohabeer said he always wanted to become the kind of teacher students feel comfortable learning from.

“I wanted to be the teacher I never had — not that I had bad teachers — but someone kids would actually be comfortable around and enjoy learning. I chose this career to contribute to society, as kids are the future,” he said.

Grateful for the support he received along the way, Mohabeer expressed heartfelt thanks to his family, mentors, and classmates.

“I must say thanks to my parents — I love y’all — and the Almighty. Of course, my special person. A big thanks to the staff at the Anna Regina Centre, including HOC Miss Navita, DHOC Miss Humel, and Sir Terrence Suenandan, and all the lecturers who contributed to my college journey,” Mohabeer shared,

He also extended appreciation to his colleagues who encouraged him through challenges. “A huge thank you to Khadeejah, Zahrah, Kumera, Onifa, Bhomena, the Info Tech Majors 2023–2025, and all the others too numerous to mention.”

To young people considering the teaching profession, Mohabeer offers simple but meaningful advice: “Once you love kids, you’ll love teaching!”

With a passion for education and a commitment to shaping the next generation, Besham Mohabeer stands as a positive example of leadership, humility, and hope on the Essequibo Coast.