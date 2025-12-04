News Archives
E - Papers
US$35M Wismar/Mackenzie bridge 92.3 per cent complete
Artistic impression of the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge
─the new bridge is set to deliver lasting benefits to residents, commuters

AS the Wismar/ Mackenzie bridge draws closer to completion, it will provide lasting economic, social, and environmental benefits to residents and those travelling in and out of the mining town of Linden.

Installation of formwork for the casting of the bearing plinths at Pier One

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Works, the US$35 million bridge is currently 92.3 per cent completed.
The large-scale infrastructure project will feature four lanes as compared to the previous two-lane bridge that existed.
This small but deliberate change will cut travel time in half and reduce traffic congestion.
It will also generate substantial annual savings for commuters and businesses, as this bridge, too, will be toll-free.
It reflects a decision by the President Ali-led government aimed at making travel more affordable between regions.
The new 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge is also being built to accommodate a wider range of vehicle sizes and weights, as well as higher speeds and uninterrupted passage for vessels, facilitating safer and easier passage to commuters.
Contractor, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Ltd., is ahead of schedule, having completed 47 concrete girders to date.

Completion of the casting of the bent cap at Pier Two

The completion of girder production is anticipated in the first week of December, with the final 42m span girders to be produced at that time.
Currently, girder diaphragm and slab connections are in progress on three east spans.
The toe protection wall on the downstream side of the P0 abutment slope continues along the remaining third, with part of the base concrete already poured.
At P2, bent cap and plinth construction were completed.
For context: P stands for Pier, the vertical supports that hold up a bridge, or sometimes Pier/Abutment, depending on its location.
The numbers (0–6) identify each pier or abutment’s position along the bridge, starting from one end.

Upon completion, the bridge will feature a prestressed, post-tensioned concrete box girder design, comprising four vehicular lanes and two barrier-separated pedestrian walkways.
The modern bridge is expected to mirror the design of the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge. It is set to become an iconic landmark of the region, providing a sense of pride and identity to the residents.

Ongoing site preparation works for the construction of the toe retaining wall at Pier 0

It will also position the region as a key hub for international commerce and economic growth. [DPI]

