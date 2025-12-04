Two key pieces of evidence in Regent Street Bombing sent to India for testing

THE high-profile terrorism case stemming from the deadly Regent Street gas station bombing has been adjourned, after prosecutors disclosed that two key forensic material remains under overseas analysis.

The matter has now been adjourned to December 16, 2025.

The case was called on Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The day had been earmarked for continued disclosure; however, Prosecutor Mandel Moore informed the court that the process is still incomplete.

Moore told the court that two additional items recovered from the blast site were dispatched to India for specialised testing, and the prosecution is awaiting the final reports.

He requested additional time to finalise disclosure. The court granted the request and set the new date for December 16.

Wednesday’s adjournment follows an earlier disclosure session on December 3, which itself stemmed from delays in compiling evidence.

At that hearing, Moore, who also serves as Senior Legal Adviser to the Guyana Police Force, provided partial disclosure to the defence teams representing Venezuelans Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33, alleged to be the mastermind, Johnny Boodram, 27, and Alexander Bettancourt, 44.

He had indicated that full disclosure would be completed at a later date.

The October 26 explosion at the Mobil gas station at Regent and King Streets claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four of her relatives.

The device also damaged several vehicles and nearby buildings, marking one of Guyana’s most serious national-security incidents in recent years.

Poedemo is charged separately with terrorism, contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

The charge alleges that he placed and detonated an explosive device “with intent to threaten Guyana’s security and sovereignty or strike terror among the public,” resulting in the child’s death.

The other defendants — Boodram, Bettancourt, and LaCruz — are jointly charged with aiding and abetting Poedemo in the act of terrorism. All seven accused — four Venezuelans and three Guyanese — were remanded last week.

Investigators say Poedemo entered Guyana around 08:00 hours on the day of the attack, carrying the explosive in two bulky black plastic bags captured on surveillance footage.

Minutes after he walked into the compound, the blast tore through the area, killing Bourne and injuring Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11).