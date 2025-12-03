Persons to receive critical training to support digital health system

–with launch of new institute

THE Ministry of Health in partnership with Mount Sinai and the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), has launched the Digital Health Training Institute, which is aimed at training scores of persons to support the sector’s digitisation and transformation.

During the launch ceremony at the ministry’s head office on Tuesday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that the initiative is an essential element in the national rollout of digital health systems, specifically the implementation of Electronic Health Records.

“We have also started a process with RioMED and the IDB to roll out digital health records at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. And while we are doing that, we also recognise that if we are going to roll this out successfully, we will need a number of persons who can help us to fix some of the technical problems that people would have while using the software,” he said.

Against this backdrop, the Health Minister added that the vital role of the students from this programme will be assisting health professionals to fix technical problems that may arise and as such, they will be working directly to improve the system that is there.

With this, Dr. Anthony emphasised that as the country moves in this direction, it is imperative that there be a well-trained digital-health workforce.

“We need it because, while it’s easy to buy technology, to buy equipment, the transformation will not happen without getting people to run these systems, and that is why it is so important that we invest in training persons, not only here in Region Four, but from all the different regions,” he added.

ExxonMobil Guyana through its Greater Guyana Initiative, will invest some US$5 million over a three-year period for the programme.

He added that the training will equip students to contribute directly to Guyana’s national digital agenda.

The Health Minister noted: “So I want to congratulate our students who are joining us this morning, and we look forward to training you, bringing you into the system and to see you work in this new space that we’re creating, but you’re also part of a transformation, because more and more you see not just in health, but you’re seeing in different sectors of our country that we are moving in the direction of digital transformation.”

Executive Director of the Mount Sinai, Guyana Health Initiative, Dr Rachel Vreeman, said the launch represented a landmark moment for the country’s future healthcare landscape.

“This moment is more than just the opening of a new training programme. It is a special moment in the beginning of a bold, transformative movement that’s going to shape the future of healthcare delivery for Guyana.

“We are here today because Guyana has articulated a clear and courageous vision, a digital health system that elevates the quality of care, that empowers every healthcare provider and ensures that every patient in every region of Guyana benefits from the highest quality modern healthcare services,” he said.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, in his remarks, noted that the programme aligns with broader national development objectives supported by the Greater Guyana Initiative.

“We’re so excited to be here today as part of this initiative to build the Digital Health Training Institute here in Guyana, and for Guyana, as was said, to lead the way in the Caribbean, if not more broadly, on bringing digital systems and data management to bear to improve health outcomes, and that is what this is all about,” Routledge said.

He said that the GGI is happy to invest in a three-year programme set to meet over 250 persons across the country who will participate in the training.

“We’re going to invest in a three-year programme to support the Digital Health Training Institute… The digital systems will be able to be implemented and supported by Guyanese people, improving their prospects, but also building the backbone, as we’ve heard of a modern healthcare system here in Guyana,” he added.