Gov’t aims to incorporate 5,000 persons with disabilities into local workforce
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (Delano Williams Photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali (Delano Williams Photo)

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced an ambitious goal of the government to incorporate some 5,000 persons with disabilities into the local workforce.
The President made this announcement during his feature address at the Guyana Tourism Authority’s Awards and Gala 2025 on Tuesday evening.
“We want 5,000 with disabilities to be incorporated into the workforce, and we are going to make it happen,” the Head of State said.
Throughout the years, the government has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese across any background.
With inclusive planning, the government has expended millions of dollars on improving the lives of persons with disabilities.
Most recently, First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali secured a landmark partnership with major utility and service providers to expand employment opportunities, as well as to improve access to essential services for persons with disabilities through the Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Companies that have established service kiosks at the Centre include the Guyana Power and Light, Guyana Water Incorporated, ENet, One Communications, Mobile Money Guyana, MoneyGram, and Western Union. These services will begin offering full services to Region Six residents by January next year.
At the time, it was mentioned that this commitment by these companies brings to fruition sustained lobbying by Mrs. Ali over the last four years for the private sector to play a more meaningful role in providing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
The First Lady had said that for years, the government has been urging corporate Guyana to make inclusion a lived reality.

