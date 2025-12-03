‘Guyana leaping towards new horizons’

–President Ali says, shares plans to accelerate build out of digital, orange economy

GUYANA is laying the foundation to become one of the region’s most digitally dynamic economy, modernising its traditional sectors while embracing new technologies to build a network of digital industries, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

“We are modernising, not abandoning the traditional sectors that have sustained generations of Guyanese. And above all, we are leaping toward new horizons. Guyana is on track to become the digital dynamo of the Western Hemisphere,” the President said while addressing a gathering of stakeholders and private sector players recently.

He also announced plans to build out an orange economy underpinned by a new wave of investments in culture, creativity and recreational spaces.

“We are not only building a digital society, we are laying the foundation for a new family of digital industries where knowledge drives success. We are also going to launch out the full strategic plan for the building out of the orange economy that will detail the investments we’ll make to accelerate the orange economy, and to demonstrate how the orange economy is going to be integrated into the rest of the economy,” he said.

SUSTAINED STABILITY

He stressed that Guyana’s stability is being prioritised, as the nation is deepening the ties with its regional and international bilateral partners to strengthen trade and shared prosperity.

“We are deepening our integration with the Caribbean and the rest of the continent through infrastructure, trade, energy interconnections and shared economic spaces. Guyana is not playing,” he said adding: “We are not complacent. Guyana is being set on a course of sustained stability and sustained prosperity. This is a future your children and their children will inherit. A future we are building at breakneck speed, not because we’re in a hurry, but because history will not wait for us, as we chart this extraordinary path forward.”

The government, he reaffirmed, is committed to building prosperity and ensuring that citizens benefit from real policies to improve their livelihoods.

Dr. Ali pointed to the country’s expanding economy, fuelled by unprecedented growth, expanding private-sector confidence and a wave of new investments across multiple industries.

But President Ali cautioned that such momentum requires more than slogans and simplistic assumptions.

Diversification of Guyana’s economy has continued with the Ministry of Finance reporting an overall real GDP growth of 7.5 percent and a non-oil growth rate of 13.8 percent in its 2025 mid-year report.

President Ali had reiterated that such momentum requires discipline and prudent management of the country’s economy.

The report underscores the country’s continued transformation, underpinned by strong performances in both the oil-and-gas and non-oil sectors — particularly agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

This marked the fifth consecutive year of non-oil expansion at the half-year point, following the global downturn in 2020.

OIL WEALTH

Dr. Ali also underscored the scale of Guyana’s rapidly rising oil production. Output is expected to close the year at roughly 930,000 barrels of oil per day, up from 650,000 earlier this year, and projections place Guyana at a conservative 1.3 million barrels per day by 2030.

Yet he tempered this optimism with a note of caution, citing forecasts of an oversupply in global energy markets between 2025 and 2030.

“This industry is price-, cost-, technology-, politically-and regulatory-sensitive,” he stressed, adding: “Every element of risk associated with doing business is associated with this industry. It is not an easy task to manage and balance those risks.”

President Ali said that Guyanese are living in a time described as Guyana’s golden era, a period in which the nation will be the envy of many and admired by the world.

“We cannot afford to be swept away by the tide of optimism,” he said, adding: “Our future is glorious, but we must remain disciplined, prudent and clear-eyed.”

Reiterating his administration’s priorities, President Ali said the government remains focused on converting oil revenues into durable national assets—infrastructure, human capital, energy security and a diversified economy capable of thriving long after the volatility of the market.