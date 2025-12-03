Guyana, UK sign MoU to deepen cooperation on forest governance, advance sustainable development

THE Government of Guyana and the United Kingdom on Tuesday formalised a strengthened partnership on forest governance and climate action with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Forest Governance, Markets and Climate Programme (FGMC2).

The agreement, signed between the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), reinforces Guyana’s global leadership in sustainable forest management, and its long-term low-carbon development agenda.

Officials from both sides described the MoU as a major advancement in the decades-long, trusted relationship between Georgetown and London, one anchored in shared environmental priorities, responsible forest trade, and support for forest-dependent communities.

STRENGTHENING A HIGH-VALUE PARTNERSHIP

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat said the MoU comes at a strategic moment as global attention intensifies on sustainable forestry and transparent supply chains.

According to a release, he reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to maintaining one of the lowest deforestation rates in the world, and to strengthening national forest governance systems, noting that the agreement “directly supports the national priorities outlined by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali” under the Low-Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030).

British High Commissioner Jane Miller, OBE, reaffirmed the UK’s confidence in Guyana’s forest stewardship, emphasising that Guyana continues to stand out as one of the world’s most intact and sustainably managed tropical forest nations.

Miller highlighted Guyana’s leadership on global climate platforms, including the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests, and noted that the country’s innovation in carbon markets has set an influential example internationally.

The MoU will support the enhancement of Guyana’s forest governance architecture, and improve the country’s ability to expand sustainable market access for timber and other forest products.

It will also help strengthen the economic resilience of forest-dependent communities by improving financial sustainability within the sector.

A key component of the collaboration includes advancing the Guyana Timber Legality Assurance (GTLA) system, which will provide credible, transparent, internationally recognised verification of legal forest products.

Through the FGMC2 programme, the UK will continue to provide technical and institutional support, including assistance from the European Forest Institute’s Rapid Response Programme and other collaborative mechanisms, to ensure the effective implementation of these priorities.

Government officials underscored that the partnership will deliver tangible national benefits by reinforcing sustainable forest management practices, improving cross-sectoral decision-making, and ensuring that forests continue to create long-term economic value while preserving biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The MoU also supports Guyana’s broader engagement with key global initiatives such as the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership, the Global Biodiversity Alliance, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Ministry of Natural Resources described the new agreement as a “model of effective, modern climate diplomacy”; one that aligns domestic development goals with international cooperation to advance shared environmental objectives.

Guyana and the United Kingdom are expected to continue deepening collaboration as both countries work to safeguard forests, expand sustainable development pathways, and accelerate global climate ambition.