CCAC urges suppliers to refrain from displaying ‘No Refund’ signs

–encourages shoppers to keep their receipts, inspect items before making a purchase amidst Christmas season

WITH the Christmas season here, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has urged suppliers to refrain from displaying the “No Refund” signs or refuse to offer refunds, returns, or exchanges as guided by the conditions under the Consumer Affairs Act.

“In an effort to reduce the spike in consumer complaints, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) once again takes the opportunity to remind consumers to ensure that they receive value for every dollar spent by ensuring that they assert their rights in line with the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA) No.13 of 2011. Suppliers are also reminded to comply with and adhere to the CAA,” CCAC said in a press release on Monday.

The commission recommended that consumers create a list and research products/services before making a final purchase decision. All contracts/agreements should be thoroughly read and understood before signing.

Consumers were also urged to demand a receipt for all purchases, as these serve as sufficient legal proof of purchase to facilitate returns, refunds, or exchanges.

“All items should be inspected before final purchase, and written warranties of at least six months should be requested. The return of non-defective goods must be done within seven days of purchase. The goods should be in the original package, unused, and not tampered with. In this instance, a supplier can charge up to a 10 per cent restocking fee in keeping with the law,” the commission said.

The CCAC added: “For the period January 2025 to date, according to the commission, there have been 461 complaints valued at G$471,290,072. The value of G$333,969,282 has been resolved, with the remainder currently being pursued.”

Consumers are encouraged to call the CCAC at 219-4410/3 or WhatsApp at 625-0557 for inquiries, and file complaints online at ccac.gov.gy.