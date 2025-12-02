No plan to displace vendors

–Minister Manickchand says; points to intention to have widespread consultation before reorganisation of markets

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Monday, said there are no plans at this time to displace vendors plying their trade at the Stabroek Market.

The minister, who was being interviewed on the inaugural edition of GoMoseley Radio by Gordon Moseley and his co-host, Allana Bose, made this statement in wake of headlines which claim that the Stabroek Market vendors were being displaced. The ministry is currently beautifying the Stabroek Square which is close to where many of the vendors operate.

In her remarks, she emphasised that no vendor has been stopped or will be stopped from selling at this time. Minister Manickchand said she has seen narratives which suggest that business in the area has slowed because of the beautification work.

Refuting this, the minister related that if persons go on ground, they will see that this is not true.

She expressed hope that persons can be shown and assured that they can trust their leaders when they make a commitment for things to be done or not to be done.

“So, we said very clearly at this point, vendors are not going to be moved, and they will not be moved at this point. We have to reorganise different squares: The Bourda Market, the Mon Repos Market, the Stabroek Market. We have to reorganise public spaces. We have to do that in consultation with people, and for me particularly that people who make a living off those spaces are not interfered with their living,” she said.

The minister emphasised that the intention is to build a space that would allow families to sit and enjoy the experiences of the market.

Hinting at their plans, she said, “imagine it, tables, families buy something from Demico and eating it over there. Music playing, two young artistes who are trying to start up their band going right there and playing their music for people to hear. An artist setting up their place where they can do portraits of people who pass by [and] the clock working in the background. I’m saying that fingers crossed… just a building out of a new area.”

Minister Manickchand said that these features in this space will boost business, especially during the Christmas season.

Looking at the long-term, Minister Manickchand said government is indeed looking to restore the entire Georgetown, the Stabroek Block being one of the major areas.

She mentioned that there are plans in place to rebuild the Stabroek Market, adding that restoring this public space does not mean replacement, but enhancing its historic features.

Additionally, the minister commented on the notable reduction of garbage since her ministry placed garbage bins in critical areas around the market, and the clearing out of those bins by a dedicated garbage truck at specific times each day. This already signals the start of massive changes in the Stabroek Market area, she added.