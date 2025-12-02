Illegal firearm, ‘ammo’ found following four-vehicle collision at Cumberland

POLICE in Regional Division #6 are investigating the discovery of a suspected firearm and ammunition following a damage accident involving four motor vehicles on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Cumberland Public Road, East Canje Berbice.

During the response to the incident, ranks, acting on information received, conducted searches in the vicinity where they found a suspected 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three (3) live matching rounds.

A 53-year-old operator of Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice, who was involved in the accident was arrested and remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

The suspected firearm and ammunition were secured and lodged.

Investigations continue. (GPF)